WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 4,435 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 50.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,435 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 160,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,663,000 after acquiring an additional 33,659 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 11,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,544,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,048. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

