WealthShield Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,847 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after buying an additional 13,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,781,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,157,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,841 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 341,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 55,035 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $12,197,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.00. 236,697 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.70.

