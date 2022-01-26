WealthShield Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,932. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $144.67 and a 1 year high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.25 and a 200 day moving average of $174.95.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

