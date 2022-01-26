WazirX Price Reaches $0.80 (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $261.03 million and $9.38 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00050198 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.17 or 0.06581116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,782.52 or 0.99733394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00049441 BTC.

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

