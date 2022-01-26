Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 7.6%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s stock price was up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $152.19 and last traded at $150.37. Approximately 171,565 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,741,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Argus lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 193.04 and a beta of 2.84.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total transaction of $10,413,118.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total value of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,316 shares of company stock worth $25,429,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Wayfair by 19.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wayfair by 36.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the second quarter valued at $517,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

