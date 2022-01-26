Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,112.80

Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,112.80 ($15.01) and traded as low as GBX 805 ($10.86). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 875 ($11.81), with a volume of 57,289 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,060.69 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,112.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.70. The company has a market capitalization of £188.36 million and a P/E ratio of 47.81.

Get Water Intelligence alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick DeSouza sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,180 ($15.92), for a total transaction of £590,000 ($796,006.48).

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Water Intelligence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Water Intelligence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.