Warburg Research Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €32.30 Price Target

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €32.30 ($36.70) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) target price on Aareal Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.12 ($30.82).

ETR:ARL opened at €27.86 ($31.66) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 12 month low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 12 month high of €29.90 ($33.98). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.02.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

