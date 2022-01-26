W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 9.34%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.