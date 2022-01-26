Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.87

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.08, with a volume of 21393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Several research analysts have commented on VRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.60.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $896.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the second quarter valued at $180,219,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,772 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $83,358,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 30.2% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,979 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Vroom by 162.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,401 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

