VoteCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (VOT)

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One VoteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. VoteCoin has a market cap of $48,048.58 and $3.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00244096 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00077869 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00094427 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001935 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000229 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VoteCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 130,973,375 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site . VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Votecoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on Equihash algorithm. The main focus of Votecoin's platform are elections and other voting purposes. “

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VoteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

