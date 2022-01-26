Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 28th

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 175.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.6%.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.16. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $35.89 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $409.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

