Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VNA. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($76.14) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.21 ($71.83).

Shares of ETR VNA traded up €0.34 ($0.39) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €47.49 ($53.97). The company had a trading volume of 1,985,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €49.74 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.36. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €46.28 ($52.59) and a 12 month high of €60.96 ($69.27). The stock has a market cap of $36.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

