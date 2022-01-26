Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 43.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 155 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($2.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.05) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.10) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.23) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 167.83 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 125.52 ($1.69) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 115.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105 ($1.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.93). The firm has a market cap of £34.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.04.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,950.89).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.