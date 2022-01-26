VNX Exchange (VNXLU) Price Hits $0.0376 on Exchanges

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. VNX Exchange has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VNX Exchange

VNX Exchange (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

