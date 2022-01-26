Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vivendi SA is a France-based media and telecommunications company. The Company’s media business is comprised of Universal Music Group (UMG), Vivendi Games and the Canal+ Group. Its telecommunications business is comprised of SFR and Maroc Telecom. Universal Music Group (UMG) specializes in the publishing and distribution of music content. Vivendi Games develops, publishes and distributes multiplatform interactive entertainment. Canal+ Group is notably engaged in the production and distribution of pay-television in France. SFR is a mobile telecommunications operator and is also engaged in the fixed-line telecommunications market. Maroc Telecom is a telecommunications operator (mobile, fixed and Internet) in Morocco. The Company also holds stake in NBC Universal, which specializes in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. Vivendi SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vivendi from €14.00 ($15.91) to €14.10 ($16.02) in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vivendi in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $14.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.60.

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

