Visa (V) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Visa (NYSE:V) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Visa to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Visa stock opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa has a 52 week low of $190.10 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.84.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $8,362,931 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 80.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 867,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $200,803,000 after buying an additional 387,444 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after purchasing an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

