Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Given New GBX 240 Price Target at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 230 ($3.10) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBBF remained flat at $$2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

