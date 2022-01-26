Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 240 at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.67 ($3.09).
Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 192.55 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.24. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 125.95 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
