Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Price Target Raised to GBX 240 at Barclays

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 225 ($3.04) to GBX 240 ($3.24) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VMUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.31) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 264 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.56) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 228.67 ($3.09).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 192.55 ($2.60) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 190.24. Virgin Money UK has a 52 week low of GBX 125.95 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 218.70 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05.

In related news, insider David Duffy sold 19,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.23), for a total value of £31,552.95 ($42,570.09).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

