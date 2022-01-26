Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 880 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 470.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $228.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of -105.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $302.00 and a 200-day moving average of $283.60. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.51, for a total value of $697,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,419,047.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,267 shares of company stock valued at $23,835,742. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $401.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, upped their price target on Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.32.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

