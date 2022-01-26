Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,995 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,509,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,503 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,204,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,655,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,215,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $522,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,480 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1,186.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,202,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.94 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.92.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

