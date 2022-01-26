ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,344 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VIAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other ViacomCBS news, CEO Robert M. Bakish purchased 14,000 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $502,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.30 per share, with a total value of $999,157.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.29 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.