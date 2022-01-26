Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.75.

Shares of VERI stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. Veritone has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $50.34. The company has a market capitalization of $489.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 3.01.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. Veritone had a negative net margin of 87.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.18%. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veritone will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritone news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Veritone by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

