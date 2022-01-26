Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Veritex has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $45.36.

Get Veritex alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritex stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Veritex worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.