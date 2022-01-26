Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Announces Earnings Results

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Veritex has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VBTX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Veritex stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

