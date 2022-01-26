VeriCoin (VRC) Market Cap Tops $407,668.48

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. In the last week, VeriCoin has traded 50.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $407,668.48 and approximately $743.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38,002.95 or 1.00075148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00091019 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00021610 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00030664 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.98 or 0.00444993 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,630,146 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

