VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 344,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,199,460 shares.The stock last traded at $1.34 and had previously closed at $1.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 4.75%. On average, research analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 68.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

