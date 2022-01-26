VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 344,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 4,199,460 shares.The stock last traded at $1.34 and had previously closed at $1.38.
Several research firms have weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research cut VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in VEON by 68.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in VEON in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.
About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
