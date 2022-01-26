Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after purchasing an additional 208,475 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.21. 1,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,051. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $128.07 and a twelve month high of $156.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.90.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

