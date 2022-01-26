Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Providence First Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $82.79 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

