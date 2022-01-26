Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,762,000 after acquiring an additional 192,704 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after acquiring an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,028,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,232,000 after buying an additional 167,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72,214.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 137,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,303,000 after buying an additional 137,208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.10. 5,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,066. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $118.13 and a 52-week high of $154.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.