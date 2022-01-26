Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by BTS Asset Management Inc.

BTS Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.77. The stock had a trading volume of 22,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,368,631. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $90.40 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.769 dividend. This represents a $9.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

