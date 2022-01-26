Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 166.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,581 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VVV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 97,856 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 146,008 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valvoline alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VVV stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The business had revenue of $835.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.