Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vallourec in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.16.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $983.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Vallourec had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Vallourec stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

