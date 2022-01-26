V.F. (VFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th. Analysts expect V.F. to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. V.F. has a twelve month low of $65.34 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VFC shares. Williams Capital lowered shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

