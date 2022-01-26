V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 560,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,532,000 after purchasing an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 63,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 17,995 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 312,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered shares of V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.83.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $65.34 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.