V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for V.F. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on V.F. from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $66.51 on Monday. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.34 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The company has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

