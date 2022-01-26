Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

USNZY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Grupo Santander raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:USNZY opened at $2.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.44.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy; Steel Transformation; and Capital Assets.

