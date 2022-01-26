US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 33.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after buying an additional 40,744 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.27.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total transaction of $251,571.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $114.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.52. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.45 and a twelve month high of $128.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.00 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is currently 192.16%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

