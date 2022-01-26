US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,049 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after buying an additional 1,103,698 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,713,000 after buying an additional 421,797 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 192.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after buying an additional 168,251 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 538,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after buying an additional 146,368 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.40 and a 200-day moving average of $103.59. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.80 and a 1-year high of $107.71.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

