US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 21,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $194.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day moving average is $196.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.36 and a twelve month high of $224.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.20.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $50,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

