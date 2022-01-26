Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Up 3%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price shot up 3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.51 and last traded at $27.20. 30,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,041,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on URBN. Barclays cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,606 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 44.1% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

