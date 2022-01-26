Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of UUU opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 million, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.81. Universal Security Instruments has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.27 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UUU. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 51,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

