Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.75 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.81.
Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.
Universal Security Instruments Company Profile
Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.
