Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSEAMERICAN UUU opened at $2.75 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 1.81.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 91,653 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 51,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Universal Security Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

