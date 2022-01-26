Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,299 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $10,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% in the third quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services stock opened at $127.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.38. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.23 and a 1-year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.44%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.