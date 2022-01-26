Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unique Fabricating, Inc. is a supplier of components in the automotive and industrial appliance market. The Company’s solutions comprised of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components for noise, vibration and harshness management, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative and other functional applications. Its processes include die cutting, thermoforming, compression molding, fusion molding and assembly. The company operates primarily in Auburn Hills, Michigan, LaFayette, Georgia and Monterrey, Mexico. Unique Fabricating, Inc. is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan. “

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.38. Unique Fabricating has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $29.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Unique Fabricating had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. Equities analysts predict that Unique Fabricating will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Unique Fabricating by 118.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unique Fabricating in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 139.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 72.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 62,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Unique Fabricating by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 813,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 9,161 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

