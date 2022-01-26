Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,650 by Jefferies Financial Group

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.36% from the company’s current price.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price objective on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($60.71) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.32) price target on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($56.66) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.78).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,863.50 ($52.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £99.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,906.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,986.90. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,455 ($60.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.