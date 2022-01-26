Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULVR. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.32) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($62.06) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($63.41) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($64.76) target price on Unilever in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.78).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,899.87 ($52.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,906.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,986.90. The company has a market cap of £100.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70. Unilever has a 1-year low of GBX 3,450 ($46.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,455 ($60.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

