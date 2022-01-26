UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.02 and last traded at $98.02. 1,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.
UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76.
In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 in the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in UMB Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
UMB Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:UMBF)
UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.
