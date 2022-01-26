UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Price Down 3.4%

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $98.02 and last traded at $98.02. 1,854 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 282,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

UMBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.76.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.87 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.31 per share, with a total value of $100,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,787 shares of company stock valued at $712,346 in the last ninety days. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in UMB Financial by 63.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 8,801.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,185 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in UMB Financial by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

