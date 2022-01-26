UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Posts Earnings Results

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. UMB Financial had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:UMBF traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, reaching $98.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,893. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $98.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.97. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $112.24.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total transaction of $215,615.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Uma Wilson sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $29,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,787 shares of company stock worth $712,346 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in UMB Financial by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

