UMA (UMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $405.98 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, UMA has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for $6.24 or 0.00016420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $405.98 million and approximately $24.33 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042512 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006282 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 105,993,561 coins and its circulating supply is 65,110,909 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

UMA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

