Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RARE opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RARE shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

